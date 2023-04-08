Calhoun had his contract selected by the Yankees on Saturday.
The 28-year-old joined the club as a non-roster invitee during the offseason but didn't make the Opening Day roster after he posted a .771 OPS during spring training. Calhoun should serve as a reserve option in the corner outfield and at designated hitter with Josh Donaldson (hamstring) landing on the injured list.
