Rodriguez has been released by Japan's Chunichi Dragons and will soon look to sign a major-league contract, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been training in the Dominican Republic this year while waiting to be removed from the Dragons' restricted list and that transaction has finally occurred. Rodriguez last pitched for Chunichi in 2022, posting a 1.15 ERA and 60:18 K:BB over 54.2 innings. He was used primarily as a reliever during his time in Japan but has past experience as a starter when he was playing in his native Cuba. Rodriguez should be in fairly high demand by major-league clubs this winter.