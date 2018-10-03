Yusei Kikuchi: To be posted this winter

Kikuchi is expected to be made available by the Saitama Seibu Lions of Japan's Pacific League to major-league clubs through the posting system this winter, Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Though the left-hander remains under contract with the Seibu Lions through next season, the team will accommodate his request to find a home in the MLB during the upcoming free agency period. In a statement, Kikuchi said, "I want to challenge the world after being recognized by all Japanese," which comes after the 27-year-old playing in the Pacific League for eight years. A three-time All-Star (2013, 2017, 2018), Kikuchi logged a 3.08 ERA and 8.4 K/9 during this past season. Per Fangraphs' Sung Min Kim, Kikuchi compares to Patrick Corbin of the Diamondbacks, with a "heavy fastball-slider combo," though he does throw a curveball roughly "10 percent of the time." He has had some injury issues in the past, as was shut down in the 2010 and 2013 seasons due to shoulder troubles.