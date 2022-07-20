Reks was granted his release from the Rangers on Tuesday after agreeing to a one-year, $310,000 contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's Lotte Giants, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 28-year-old had logged 34 plate appearances in the majors this season but has seen the bulk of his action at Triple-A Round Rock, with whom he slashed .331/.421/.579 over 34 games. Reks will spend the rest of 2022 in the KBO with the hope of playing well enough to earn a more lucrative MLB deal during the upcoming offseason.