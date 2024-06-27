Bona was selected by the 76ers with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bona played at UCLA for two seasons, and he averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game last year. He has decent abilities on both sides of the ball and is especially productive on the defensive end. However, the 21-year-old shot just 65.2 percent from the charity stripe in college and isn't particularly effective around the perimeter. Bona should have time to develop during his rookie season since the 76ers already have Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba in the frontcourt.