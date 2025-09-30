Barlow (rest) has been active at training camp, Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice reports.

Barlow, who was shut down early during the Summer League for undisclosed reasons, has also been a standout in training camp. "Dominick Barlow is standing out early on here," head coach Nick Nurse said. "He's just really on the glass and making some shots and playing extremely hard. He was just involved in a lot of good stuff." Barlow, who is on a two-way contract, could be a candidate to crack the rotation if Joel Embiid (knee) struggles to get healthy.