Barlow finished with six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) didn't suit up Wednesday night, although Barlow logged only three more minutes than he did in Game 1. While the 22-year-old didn't do much on the offensive end, he still got involved defensively, amassing two blocks and one steal. With Embiid uncertain for Game 3 on Friday night, Barlow will have an opportunity to continue to see more action. However, even if Embiid misses another game, Barlow will still be tough to trust for fantasy purposes.