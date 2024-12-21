Embiid (injury management) won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports. He ended Friday's 108-98 victory over Charlotte with 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes.

The 76ers are playing the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday, and even though it's a game against an Eastern Conference contender such as the Cavaliers, the 76ers will rest Embiid to preserve his health as much as possible. Embiid looked dominant Friday against the Hornets, but with him sidelined Saturday, it means Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are expected to see more minutes at center in what figures to be a physical battle against the likes of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.