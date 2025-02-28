Embiid (knee) did not participate in Friday's practice, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid has missed the club's last two outings due to the left knee injury, and his absence from practices does not bode well for his potential return ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors. The Sixers are expected to update the star big man's status Friday afternoon, though he can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's contest until then. Embiid has appeared in only eight games since Jan. 1, averaging 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 blocks across 31.5 minutes per contest.