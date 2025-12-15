Embiid contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Hawks.

After pouring in a season-high 39 points in Friday's win over the Hawks, Embiid took a back seat as a scorer Sunday but excelled at attack the glass en route to notching his first double-double of the season. He's logged at least 30 minutes in three straight games, an encouraging trend as he works his way back from the arthroscopic left knee surgery he underwent back in April. The 76ers will return to action Friday in New York in the first game of a back-to-back set, so expect Embiid to sit out that game or Saturday's home date versus the Mavericks for maintenance purposes.