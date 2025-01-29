Oubre racked up 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran wing has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, continuing a strong January that has seen Oubre average 17.3 points, 7.5 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 threes over 12 appearances. With Paul George (finger) now joining the lengthy list of sidelined Sixers that starts with Joel Embiid (knee), Oubre should continue seeing elevated usage in the short term.