Maxey (hand), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, was able to participate in the club's shootaround, Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio reports.
Maxey was a late addition to the injury report due to a sprained left hand, though his ability to go through shootaround bodes well for his availability Tuesday. Over his last five outings, the star point guard has averaged 27.4 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 39.0 minutes per game. If Maxey is sidelined against Oklahoma City, Reggie Jackson and Jeff Dowtin should receive a bump in playing time.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Game-high 29 points in narrow loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Team-high 30 points not enough•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Leads all scorers with 29 points•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Delivers game-high 31 in loss•