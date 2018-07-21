The Celtics waived Nader (wrist) on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Nader was in the midst of a 2-to-3 month recovery from surgery to address a wrist issue dating back to his days in high school. Boston will turn elsewhere in their search for additional shooting depth off the bench. Nader appeared in 48 games -- including one start -- and averaged just under 11 minutes per game for the club last season and will now be free to look for work with a different team.