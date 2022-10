Kigab was selected by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Kigab posted 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes during his final campaign at Boise State but went undrafted this offseason. The 6-foot-7 big man joined the Raptors for Summer League and made two appearances, posting 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. He figures to be a reserve big man for Fort Wayne during 2022-23 campaign.