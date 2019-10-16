Ahmad Caver: Cut by Memphis

The Grizzlies waived Caver on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies signed the undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week, but his stay on the training camp roster didn't last long. Assuming Caver clears waivers, he'll likely report to the G League's Memphis Hustle to begin his professional career.

Our Latest Stories