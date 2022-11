O'Connell tallied 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 win over the South Bay Lakers.

O'Connell recorded his first double-double of the season after missing the previous game due to flu-like symptoms. O'Connell led the team in rebounds and played the second-most minutes behind Wes Iwundu.