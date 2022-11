Sane produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over Salt Lake City.

Sane set season highs in points and blocks while recording at least five rebounds for just the second time during the campaign. Across seven appearances, the 19-year-old has averaged 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.