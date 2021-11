Fields finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 104-98 win over the Swarm.

The Nevada product had his best outing of the season as he nearly recorded a triple-double during Saturday's win over Greensboro. Fields is averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 20.4 minutes per game. The longtime G League veteran's next chance to take the court comes Thursday against Austin.