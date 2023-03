Williams finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Even though Williams put up his best offensive performance of the season, it wasn't enough to help Ontario to secure back-to-back victories against the Capitanes. The 24-year-old is currently averaging 14.5 minutes per game but expect his minutes to increase after leading the team in scoring.