Green (shoulder) tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Raptors.

Green slotted back into a starting role on the wing Thursday after he had missed the Bucks' previous three games while recovering from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. After knocking down at least four three-pointers in each of his previous five non-injury-shortened starts, Green didn't see many spot-up opportunities from the perimeter during his time on the court, but both his scoring output and minutes could pick up a bit during the Bucks' upcoming five-game road trip. Milwaukee is expected to remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) for all of those contests and will need several supporting players like Green to increase their production in his absence.