Green (shoulder) won't return to Friday's game against the 76ers.

Green sustained a left shoulder contusion in the first half and will finish with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two assists across 15 minutes. He can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Detroit until the Bucks provide another update on his status. With Green unavailable the rest of the way, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent and Gary Harris are candidates for an uptick in playing time.