Portis logged 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 105-101 victory over the Lakers.

With Myles Turner limited to 23 minutes due to foul trouble, Portis stepped up in a big way off the bench with his sixth double-doubles of the campaign. He's been trending up for the Bucks, posting averages of 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 three-pointers over his last seven outings.