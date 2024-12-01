Lillard chipped in 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Wizards.

Lillard drained at least three triples for the fourth game in a row, and the veteran floor general has been outstanding since returning from a concussion in the Nov. 18 win over the Rockets. Lillard has five double-doubles in his last six appearances, a span in which the Bucks have gone 6-0, and he's also scored at least 24 points in his previous four outings as well. There's no question the star point guard is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign.