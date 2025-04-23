Lillard (calf) totaled 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes Tuesday in the Bucks' 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Suiting up for the first time since March 18 after missing the final 14 games of the regular season along with the Bucks' Game 1 loss to the Pacers due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, Lillard surprisingly didn't operate with any playing-time restrictions, as he exceeded his season-long average of 36.1 minutes per contest. The veteran point guard's return didn't provide the sort of lift the Bucks may have been counting on, however, as Lillard struggled to find any sort of shooting rhythm. Bobby Portis (28 points) instead stepped up to provide the most support for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points), but better production from Lillard will be essential moving forward if the Bucks are to overcome the 2-0 series deficit.