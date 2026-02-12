This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: Listed as questionable
Kuzma is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder with left foot soreness.
Kuzma is in danger of missing Milwaukee's final contest before the All-Star break. His potential absence Thursday would free up significant playing time for Bobby Portis and Ousmane Dieng to help soak up at power forward.