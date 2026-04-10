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Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: Coming off bench Friday
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1 min read
Kuzma (Achilles) won't start in Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Kuzma missed the last two games. While he was cleared to suit up against Brooklyn, he will come off the bench for the first time since the 131-113 loss to Atlanta on March 4.
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