Kuzma posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 loss to the 76ers.

Kuzma delivered his strongest contribution on the glass, collecting 12 rebounds while playing a team-high 35 minutes. However, his scoring remained modest, and he failed to register a steal or block. His substantial workload offers some fantasy stability, but with Milwaukee featuring several offensive options, Kuzma may need consistent rebounding to compensate for the ups and downs in his scoring production. He's yet to reach the 15-point mark despite playing at least 27 minutes in every game.