Kuzma ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 preseason loss to Charlotte.

Kuzma was back in the starting lineup Sunday, ending with arguably his best performance of the preseason. For better or worse, it appears as though Kuzma could be a starting option for the Bucks come opening night. Having lost Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis during the offseason, Milwaukee will be hoping Kuzma can rediscover his form from a couple of seasons ago. For those in fantasy, he profiles as nothing more than a last-round flyer, based largely on the fact that he could play close to 30 minutes per game.