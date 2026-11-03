Kuzma ended with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 112-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kuzma endured another frustrating offensive outing, missing all four of his three-point attempts while finishing with a team-worst minus-22 rating. He attempted just six shots despite starting, while Milwaukee received more productive performances from Jaime Jaquez and its reserves. Kuzma's limited playing time and inconsistent scoring make him difficult to trust in standard fantasy formats.