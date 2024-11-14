Share Video

Connaughton recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime victory over the Pistons.

With Milwaukee's rotation down to only eight players Wednesday, Connaughton logged a season-high 24 minutes and two threes off the bench against Detroit. Over 12 reserve appearances for the Bucks this season, the 31-year-old veteran swingman is still supplying just 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. However, fantasy managers may see Connaughton take on a more pronounced role from the second unit once again if star guard Damian Lillard (concussion) and sixth man Bobby Portis (elbow) remain sidelined for Saturday's favorable matchup with the Hornets.

