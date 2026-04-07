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Bucks' Pete Nance: Starting vs. Brooklyn
Apr 7, 2026
at
7:15 pm ET
•
1 min read
Nance will start Tuesday's game against the Nets.
With Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) unavailable, Nance will step into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (five games), the 26-year-old forward has averaged 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game.
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