Bucks' Trevon Duval: Dealing with eye issue

Duval sat out Saturday's scrimmage due to an eye issue and does not have a timetable for a return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The specifics of the issue haven't been disclosed, but it appears to be relatively serious considering team doctors are unsure as to when Duval will be available. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against Chicago.

