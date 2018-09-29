Bucks' Trevon Duval: Dealing with eye issue
Duval sat out Saturday's scrimmage due to an eye issue and does not have a timetable for a return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The specifics of the issue haven't been disclosed, but it appears to be relatively serious considering team doctors are unsure as to when Duval will be available. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against Chicago.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...