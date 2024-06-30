Drummond agreed Sunday with the 76ers on a two-year deal worth more than $10 million, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Drummond will embark on his second stint in Philadelphia, with whom he played 49 games during the 2021-22 season. The veteran center spent the last two seasons in Chicago and averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game across 79 appearances in 2024-25. Drummond and Paul Reed will provide frontcourt depth and operate as the primary backup options behind starting center Joel Embiid.