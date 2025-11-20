White accumulated 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 win over Portland.

White scored at least 25 points for the second straight game since returning from a calf injury, despite continuing to play under a minutes restriction. While he has come off the bench in both games, it is only a matter of time before he enters the starting lineup. Through two games, he has averaged 26.0 points, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.0 three-pointers.