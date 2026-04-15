White provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game victory over the Heat.

White closed the game Tuesday, playing over Kon Knueppel, who continues to struggle from the floor. While the production was certainly more than adequate, the highlight was a game-tying three-pointer that ultimately sent the game into overtime. Although he continues to come off the bench, White has proven himself to be a key contributor, providing the team with a viable scoring threat, if and when others are having an off night.