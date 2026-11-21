White finished Friday's 111-97 loss to Atlanta with 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes.

It was a tough shooting night for White, who failed to connect on any of his five attempts from beyond the arc. His volume from the field was enough for him to extend his double-digit points streak to five games, and his nine dimes tied a season high that he set against the Cavaliers in Nov. 9. Over his last five outings, White has averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.8 steals over 22.3 minutes per game.