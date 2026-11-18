White closed with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers.

White has found his groove since returning from a calf injury that cost him the start of the season, scoring at least 19 points in three straight games. His fadeaway jumper in the final minute of regulation put Charlotte in front, but a missed free throw shortly after left the door open. His minutes are still being managed, but the guard who signed a three-year, $74 million deal this summer is clearly rounding into form.