White ended with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one assist over 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

White led the Hornets in scoring while logging just 20 minutes, and he's scored 21 points in back-to-back games. The veteran guard remains on a heavy minutes restriction and will likely continue playing limited minutes as he slowly works toward a full workload. Through six regular-season appearances, he's averaging 11.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per tilt.