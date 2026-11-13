White registered 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Phoenix.

The Hornets are continuing to ease White back into the mix after he missed the first seven matchups of the season with a calf injury. He's logged 20 minutes in back-to-back appearances, and he managed to lead Charlotte in scoring Thursday despite playing on a restriction. White's 21-point night also marks his best showing of the 2026-27 season to this point, though it wasn't enough to carry his team to a win.