The Bulls list White (ankle) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Though the Bulls are viewing White as a 50-50 proposition for Thursday, head coach Billy Donovan said just one day earlier that the shooting guard would likely miss a second straight game while he manages a sore right ankle. With that in mind, fantasy managers shouldn't bank on White playing Thursday, and even if he does get the green light to suit up ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tipoff, he could be operating with a minute restriction. Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is listed as questionable but appears more likely than White to play and would presumably enter the starting five if White can't go.