Bulls' Coby White: Return not yet imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bulls hope White (calf) will be able to make his season debut in the next few weeks, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
It sounds like White's rehab with a right calf strain will continue through the first half of November. That said, the guard should have a chance to be cleared for action at some point later this month. While White is ramping up, Tre Jones remains close to a must-roster fantasy player in most leagues.
