The Bulls hope White (calf) will be able to make his season debut in the next few weeks, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

It sounds like White's rehab with a right calf strain will continue through the first half of November. That said, the guard should have a chance to be cleared for action at some point later this month. While White is ramping up, Tre Jones remains close to a must-roster fantasy player in most leagues.

