White (calf) recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics.

White returned to action after missing the past three games due to yet another calf injury. He came off the bench, likely to ensure his playing time was limited. The coaching staff needn't have worried, as Chicago was blown off the court, resulting in limited minutes for just about everyone. Assuming White can stay healthy this time, he should be back in the starting lineup at some point in the near future.