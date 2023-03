Young recorded 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 loss to the Blue.

Young scored at least 10 points for the fourth time over his past five appearances. Across 33 games, he's averaging 12.5 points while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from deep.