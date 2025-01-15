Garland recorded 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 win over the Pacers.

The 24-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (35 points), tying Caris LeVert for the team-high mark in assists as well. However, Garland did struggle from three-point range Tuesday, though he has still shot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc over his last five outings. The sixth-year pro has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five outings. He is also on pace to shoot career highs from the field (49.8 percent) and from downtown (42.4 percent) through 38 regular-season appearances.