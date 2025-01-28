Wade was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee following a recent scan and is facing a multi-week recovery timeline, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fedor notes that Wade's injury is unrelated to his past knee problems, including the meniscus issue that sidelined him for the end of the 2023-24 regular season before he returned to action last May in the Eastern Conference Semifinal series loss to the Celtics. Even so, Wade will likely be sidelined through the All-Star break, and his absence along with Isaac Okoro's (shoulder) -- who has missed the last six games and is facing an uncertain return timeline -- should pave the way for Max Strus to continue starting at small forward. Along with Strus, bench players Caris LeVert (wrist), Ty Jerome, Georges Niang and Ty Jerome could continue to benefit from more playing time while the Cavaliers are without Wade and Okoro.