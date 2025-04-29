Wade ended with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 138-83 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After playing a combined 13 minutes in the opening two games of this series, Wade has averaged 20.0 minutes in his last two games for an average of 2.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Darius Garland's (toe) two-game absence has allowed Wade to see a bit more run in the rotation, but he's a low-usage forward who rarely makes a significant impact on the stat sheet.