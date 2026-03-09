This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Probable for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Wade (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Wade returned from a three-game absence Sunday and logged 21 minutes with seven points and three rebounds. His ankle responded well, and the Cavaliers are anticipating that he will play the second leg of the back-to-back set.