Schroder is questionable for Friday's game in Detroit due to a sprained right ankle.

Donovan Mitchell (groin) has already been ruled out, and James Harden (thumb) is questionable as well, so the Cavs' could be very thin at the point guard position Friday evening. If both Harden and Schroder are out, Craig Porter would likely get a spot-start and he'd make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.