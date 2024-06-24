The Cavaliers are confident in reaching an extension with Mitchell (calf) this offseason and will soon present the five-star All-Star guard with a four-year, $209 million maximum contract offer, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic report.

Mitchell's current contract runs through the 2025-26 season, but because he holds a $37.1 million player option for that season that he would almost certainly decline, the Cavaliers are eager to strike a long-term deal with him rather than risking losing him in free agency next summer. In a related note, the Cavaliers are eager to hire an offensive-minded head coach who values ball movement to get the most out of Mitchell, with the report noting that the organization has narrowed down its search to Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego, both of whom have previous head-coaching experience with the Nets and Hornets, respectively. Mitchell missed the final two games of the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference semifinal round loss to Celtics with a left calf strain, but he's expected to be fully healthy well in advance of training camp in the fall.