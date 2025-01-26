Mobley (calf) tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes Saturday in the Cavaliers' 135-131 loss to the Rockets.

Mobley was back in action after missing the Cavaliers' previous four games with a right calf strain. He appeared to be operating with a light minutes restriction and turned in a disappointing line, but fantasy managers are likely just happy to have the star big man back in the lineup. Mobley could see his playing time creep back up over the 30-minute mark Monday against the Pistons, assuming the contest is relatively competitive throughout.